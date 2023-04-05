Setback for the La Plata teacher convicted of abuse: Lucas Puig will remain in prison

A new judicial setback received Lucas Manuel Puig the music teacher sentenced in the first instance to 35 years in prison after being convicted of repeated sexual abuse of two minors. The Court of Criminal Cassation of the province of Buenos Aires He rejected all the defense proposals to achieve his freedom until the sentence is revoked or becomes final..

Room V with votes from the judges Victor Violini, Ricardo Maidana y Carlos Natiello They did not accept the request of the defense for the convicted person without a final sentence to wait in freedom for the review of the sentence imposed by the Oral Criminal Court I of La Plata.

For the judges “it is noted that the amount of the sentence imposed on the defendant thirty-five years in prison -for a non-final sentence- (…), does not allow framing his procedural situation” to dictate the “exemption from prison that is sought through the challenge”, according to a section of the punctilious resolution to which he agreed 0221.com.ar.

In addition, they understood that the detention ordered by the magistrates of the oral trial “finds its legitimacy in the issuance of the conviction itself, to a custodial sentence of effective compliance, with the necessary degree of certainty regarding the authorship and responsibility that the first instance does not sign, represents”.

Meanwhile, it is expected that from Cassation a hearing date for the review of the sentence will be set.

The sentence to the music teacher came out unanimously by the Court for “abuse sexual with seriously insulting carnal access aggravated by being in charge of their education in ideal contest with corruption of minors aggravated by being in charge of their education” in both cases, while the immediate arrest was ordered. Puig, who had arrived at the trial free after being acquitted in another trial held in 2015, has already been left behind bars.

After the sentence handed down on August 30, 2022, a teaching sector carried out a 24-hour strike in repudiation of the judicial decision. The measure of force was criticized both by mothers and fathers of students and from another educational sector.

On other occasions they held mobilizations in the town of Los Hornos and at the headquarters of the Court of Cassation to express their support for Puig, who was prosecuted by the prosecutor Virginia Bravo. In the oral trial the accusation was sustained by the prosecutor Martin Chiorazzi and the lawyers Flavio Gliemmo, Marcelo Botindari, Martin Bolpe y Julio Beley.

In addition, the new investigation is already underway that points to the alleged responsibility of another teacher from the San Benjamín School as a possible co-author or concealer of the events for which Puig was sentenced to 35 years in prison, after being found guilty of sexually abusing a minors who attended the Kindergarten of that school, between 2009 and 2010.