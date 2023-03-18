Seven tips for finding happiness at work

Whether it’s the long hours, the strenuous tasks or just the repetitive nature of a daily routine, work can sometimes be something we have to do rather than what we want to do.

but given that we will spend 90,000 hours at work for a lifetime, it makes sense to try and enjoy it. So what can you do to be happier at work and reduce stress? There are many things that can reduce stress and increase well-being and happiness – and all of these can be applied in the workplace.

1. Be active

Exercise and other physical activities won’t make problems or stress go away, but they will reduce emotional intensity and give you mental space to work through problems – as well as keeping you physically fit. Research shows the benefits of physical exercise.

Walking to and from work is a great idea.. If that’s not possible, you can get off the bus one stop earlier, make your lunch break active or find an activity to do before starting work.

2. Build bonds with colleagues

If you look at most happiness scales, relationships come near the top of the list. During the pandemic, many people suffered due to lack of social contact. In fact, a good support network of friends and family can minimize work problems and help you see things differently.

It’s also worth getting to know your colleagues. The more you invest in your relationships at work, the more enjoyable your day can be. Helping co-workers and others can also boost your self-esteem and give you a sense of purpose, which is essential for well-being.

3. Learn new skills

Staying “cognitively active” is key to psychological and mental well-being and can provide you with new opportunities in terms of career development. Try to keep learning – take a course, develop new skills or pick up a new hobby.

Having things happen in your life outside of work is also important for your emotional and mental well-being. Do not work excessive hours. And make sure that make time to socializeexercise, along with activities that you find fun.

4. Be in the present moment

It’s more about “being in the moment” rather than the past or looking too far into the future. Enjoy the present and appreciate it more. In fact, there is a lot of research into the positive aspects of mindfulness and how it can help with mental health.

You also don’t need to sit for hours meditating. Being in the present moment serves to bring your brain back to the now. A mindful approach to life is something you can practice at any time of the day, it’s just about being mindful, noticing your surroundings – the sights, the sounds, the smells. You can do it while walking, in a meeting or making a cup of tea.

5. Recognize the positives

Being present also helps you to recognize the positive aspects of your life – allowing you to be a glass half full rather than a glass half empty.

Accept that there are things in your work or life that you cannot change, and focus on those things. things you have control over. Remember to feel grateful for the positive aspects of life.

6. Avoid unhealthy habits

Given what we know about the long-term consequences, excessive use of alcohol or coffee or smoking as a strategy to deal with stress at work is ultimately likely to have a negative impact on your happiness, even if it seems provide a good time.

7. Work smarter

Prioritize your workload during working hours and you’ll have more time to do the things you love. Accept that at work there will always be things to do, so focus on the important things first.

The more you control your work life and achieve the balance you need, the more likely you are to find happiness at work. Indeed, given that in the UK stress-related illnesses account for almost 60% of all long-term illnessesyou should prioritize your well-being and try to reduce stress whenever possible.