Several horses found sacrificed in Miami

Miami-Dade authorities reported that several euthanized horses were found this Friday in the southwest of the county.

Police revealed they launched an investigation after three horses that were stolen from a farm on Thursday night were found in a field. Before finding the bodies, a call had been received reporting the disappearance.

The remains of the animals, two females and one male, were scattered in the grass near Southwest 120th Street and Southwest 194th Avenue.

Images taken from the air showed law enforcement officers searching the area for clues at the location where the horses’ carcasses were left, next to a path in a grassy area.

According to NBC Miamithe Police believe that they were taken to the area where they were slaughtered to take their meat.

One of them, called Paloma, was a specimen used in therapy activities, which visited schools to help children and other people with mental health problems.

In January, two horses were stolen and butchered in rural Redlandin Miami-Dade, presumably to use its meat for human consumption.

According to authorities, the criminals entered a farm near west Krome Avenue during the early hours of the morning, stole the animals, then took them to a vacant lot and mutilated them.

The bodies of the two horses, mutilated and dismembered, were found just meters from the property, in a rural area in the 20600 block of 168th Street in southwest county.

Detective Andre Martin, spokesman for the Miami-Dade police, confirmed that they are investigating the incident and authorities believe that the people involved in the massacre were trying to sell horse meat.

Martha Insignares, owner of the horses, revealed that a 10-year-old horse and a six-year-old mare were stolen, which were like family.