Several thousand people on the streets for accessible housing in the Basque Country

About 3,500 people, according to the organizers and the police, marched this Saturday in the streets of Bayonne to denounce “adverse effects” of a real estate market that has become inaccessible for the inhabitants of the Basque Country.

The demonstrators, gathered at the call of the platform Se loger au pays, made up of 32 associations, unions and political parties, are demanding a “regulation” of the local market and “Legislative developments and policies in favor of housing for all”.

“When we were young, we managed to find accommodation without any problem, but today I am in solidarity with young people when I hear them”assures Mikele Lucu, 68, present in the procession, claiming ” rules “ against real estate speculation.

In ten years, the population of the Basque Country has increased by 9.6% with a significant increase, in parallel, in the number of second homes and seasonal rentals.

3,000 new arrivals per year

Each year, 3,000 new arrivals settle there, mainly on the coastal fringe and its surroundings, while the price per m2 has increased by more than 35% in four years, with peaks of 8 to 10,000 euros per m2 in cities like Biarritz or Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

In the crowd, banners with messages like “tax the millionaires, not the tenants” or “too intrusive tourism, we want to be able to live at home”are displayed, on this day of the end of the winter break and European day for the right to housing.

In their sights, the “proliferation” tourist accommodation, but also second homes, which represent 21% of the area’s housing stock.

“We must prevent homes from being confiscated from those who make the Basque Country live”, estimates Maialen Errotabehere, member of the organizing platform of the rally. The demonstrators demand in parallel a control of rents and an increased production of social housing, in the face of the current shortage.

“this right which is not negotiable”

“You must act quickly for this right which is not negotiable”, commented Denis Luthereau, member of the Abbé Pierre Foundation, addressing elected officials. The lever of taxation is mentioned in particular by many housing players.

Furnished tourist accommodation now benefits from a tax system that allows a reduction of 50 to 71% of the amount of rental income. A bill aimed at excluding them was tabled on February 15 by two socialist deputies from Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Landes, Iñaki Echaniz and Boris Vallaud.

The Abbé Pierre Foundation estimates that the number of people on the street has doubled in eight years in the territory. “And that doesn’t take into account people who are staying with friends, family, or who share flats”, according to his spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voisin. In November 2021, a demonstration with a similar slogan brought together between 6,500 and 8,000 people in Bayonne.

“A roof = a right”

In Paris too, some 350 people demonstrated this Saturday afternoon to denounce housing inequalities. “Angry tenants, we are not going to let it go” : rental evictions are in question as well as a bill which risks accelerating them, noted an AFP journalist.

“A roof = a right” or “the street is death, housing is life”could we read on the banners of the demonstrators, who gathered at Place de la Bastille, the day after the end of the winter break, synonymous with the resumption of rental eviction procedures.

“We denounce the return of evictions, power cuts and we demand a drop in rents and rental charges which knock out tenants in the social sector”commented to AFP Jean-Baptiste Eyraud, spokesperson for the association Right to Housing (DAL).

In a press release published on Saturday, the Génération.s movement (Nupes), demanded “the ban on evictions without alternative accommodation throughout the year” : “We do not tolerate seeing the number of homeless people increase”.

The demonstrators were also protesting against the bill by Macronist deputy Guillaume Kasbarian, currently being examined at second reading in the National Assembly. It plans to toughen penalties against squatters and to speed up procedures in the event of unpaid rent. The Parisian demonstrators then rushed towards the Ministry of Housing.

In total, a dozen rallies and demonstrations took place this Saturday in France in different cities, such as Lille, Montpellier and Bayonne, at the call of unions and associations for the defense of the right to housing.