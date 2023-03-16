Several traffic accidents during the morning

06.03, Lund: Alert about several collisions on the E22 in the northbound direction, at the height of the Lunds Södra traffic area. No reports of personal injuries have been reported.

– In this case, we know that it is very slippery at the scene, the police officers at the scene have told us that, says Evelina Olsson.

06.05, Pocket: Truck pulls off the road on the E6/E20 just before traffic stop Borgeby.

06.12, Pocket: Passenger car turns on the E6/E20 at the height of Borgeby. Uncertain condition of the injured person.

06.38, Veberöd: A car drives into the center guardrail of RV11 at the height of Vomb, westbound direction. No personal injuries.

06.42, Pocket: Passenger car in accident near Borgeby.

06.51, Staffanstorp: Two passenger cars in an accident on Gullåkravägen. Unclear state of damage. According to initial information, it should be a head-on collision and one of the cars should be in the ditch.

06.51, Ängelholm: Vehicles have thrown off Vejbyslättsvägen. No personal injuries.

– So far we have no information about personal injuries in the reports, says Evelina Olsson.