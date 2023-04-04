Several wild animals were rescued in the south of the province

Personnel from the South Zone Ecological Section of the Community Police and Sapper Firefighters of the XVII Regional Unit participated last Thursday in the rescue of a marmoset monkey that appeared climbed to the power line of the Perdriel block at 700, in the José Hernández neighborhood of San Lorenzo.

After this rescue, the Ecological Section of the Community Police rescued a adult foxand yacaré nato and one snake of the yarará species. Meanwhile, the Rural Guard did the same with a waterfowl guazú that he was in poor health.

In the town of funes the uniformed rescued a fox who was injured in a country club. They transferred him to a veterinary clinic for his care.

In Ybarlucea found a nato alligator inside a house and transferred him to the base of the Ecological section, where he was kept safe. Finally, in the city of Santa Fe, they captured a snake of the yarará species that was found on public roads and then released it in the vicinity of the rural area of ​​Route 168.

Meanwhile, Rural Security agents “Los Pumas” learned that on Route 2, a rural area of ​​the town of Villa Saraleguithere would be a wild animal of the species waterfowl guazú.

Once in the place, they observed the specimen that would be found with the naked eye both front legs fractured and in poor condition. For this reason, they proceeded to his capture and subsequent protection.

Finally, they urgently transferred the animal to the facilities of the La Esmeralda Fauna Rescue and Interpretation Center in the city of Santa Fe to perform the corresponding treatments and save its life.

