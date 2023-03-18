SFR, Bouygues, Orange out of order, Free tease its Freebox v9, all about the open beta of Diablo 4, this is the recap!

SFR, Bouygues, Free and others suffered a major outage on Friday March 17, the open beta of Diablo 4 has just opened its doors for a limited time, Free promises that its new Freebox will be “huge”, that’s the recap !

Users of SFR, Bouygues, Orange and Free were victims of a major outage on Friday. Players who have pre-ordered Diablo 4 can finally experience the open beta of Blizzard’s title. Finally, Free praises the qualities of its future Freebox v9. On to the recap!

Breakdown: SFR, Bouygues, RED, Prixtel subscribers deprived of the mobile network

SFR, Bouygues and Free were hit by a major outage this Friday, March 17. Already affected in the middle of the week, Orange was also impacted. Many French cities have been affected. SFR invokes a hardware failure on a radio site.

Diablo 4: you can finally launch the open beta

Scheduled for June 6, Diablo 4 can already be apprehended through its open beta. It is available this weekend for people who have pre-ordered the game. Other players will have to wait until March 24 to test this new opus.

Freebox v9: Free prepares the ground for its future flagship

Free has launched the campaign to promote Freebox v9, which will succeed Freebox Pop. Refusing to reveal consistent information, a leader contented himself with asserting that it would be “enormous” in the technical sense of the term. So we expect heavy.

