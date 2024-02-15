Shakira announces her first album in seven years, Las Mujeres No Ya Lloran

MIAMI.- Shakira He has listened to his followers. After months in which he claims he has reconnected with the music, and has given the world successful singles, the Barranquilla native announced the launch of her album Women No Longer Cry, which will be released on March 22 and becomes the singer’s first album project in seven years.

Through a statement shared on Instagram, the singer Colombian assured that it is a work whose process was: “alchemical.”

“I have not created it alone but with all of you, and with my pack of wolves who have been there accompanying me every step,” the publication reads.

On the social network, Shakira shared the four covers that the vinyl has. All full of colors in which the metallic effect stands out in the clothes she wears and even in some tears that represent the strength that was reborn in her, leaving her sadness behind.

“As I wrote each song, I rebuilt myself. As I sang them, my tears became diamonds and my vulnerability became resilience,” she added.

The title of the album refers to the powerful phrase that he internationalized with his collaboration with the Argentine producer Bizarrap in the Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53: ““Women no longer cry, women make money.”

The launch is not surprising, since on February 11, Shakira shared a clip on Instagram in which you can see some fragments of videos of singles that she has published in the last year and a half, among which stood out empty cup, with Manuel Turizo, and Monotonous, with Ozuna.

“Stay tuned,” he wrote.

Previous productions

The last album that Shakira released was El Dorado in 2017. The material managed to position itself at No. 1 on the list Top Latin Albums from Billboard; and was later followed by a successful tour. The production includes Blackmail with Maluma, On the bike with Carlos Vives and Deja vu con Prince Royce.

Since then, the Colombian had limited herself to some collaborations until 2022, when with the controversy surrounding the end of their relationship, the Barranquilla woman released successful singles among which also stand out The bossa ska with polka with Fuerza Regida, and the ballad that he dedicated to his children Acrostic.

In the midst of the turbulence that the separation left her, Shakira had stated that music was her refuge again.

In September, during an interview I gave to Billboard, he reflected on the time it took him to return to music. “The last time I released an album was five years ago. Now I’m going to be able, of course, to release music more often. I’m not saying that things are easier for me now. I’ll be a single mother, and continue with this pop star rhythm I think it’s not compatible sometimes,” he commented.

The interpreter stated that she likes to be a present mother, so sometimes dedicating exclusive time to music becomes a challenge, since she does not have the support of a partner at home. However, she remembers that in order to continue providing her children with comforts she must move forward.

“I have to put my children to sleep, go to the recording studio, which I don’t have in my house right now. Everything is uphill. Because when you don’t have a husband who can stay with the children and so on, I always go like juggling. I like to be a present mother. I like taking them to school, having breakfast with them, putting them to bed, having dinner with them, taking them to extracurricular (activities), accompanying them to playdates. But apart from that I have to invoice.”