Shakira bids farewell to Barcelona

Shakira is now looking for stability in another corner of the world. © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

Shakira draws a final line: After the end of her marriage, it is now time for “a new chapter”.

Barcelona – The Colombian singer Shakira (“Waka Waka”, “Hips Don’t Lie”) said goodbye to her adopted home of Barcelona with moving words. “Today we start a new chapter,” the 46-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

She settled in Barcelona to give her children stability. She now wants to look for this stability in another corner of the world. In Barcelona she learned that “friendship undoubtedly lasts longer than love”.

Shakira lived in Barcelona with her family for many years. Until last year, she was with footballer Gerard Piqué, who played at FC Barcelona until his retirement in November 2022. After twelve years of relationship, the couple separated last year. The pop superstar and the soccer world champion have two children together. According to her own statements, the singer has lived in Barcelona since 2015.

In September 2022, a judge in Barcelona formally opened the trial against Shakira on charges of tax evasion. The public prosecutor is asking for a total of eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.8 million euros against Shakira. The artist has repeatedly protested her innocence. She is accused of evading a total of around 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014. dpa