Shakira Breaks 14 World Records With Her Avenging Title Against Gerard Pique

The break between Shakira and Gerard Pique goes down in history. The Colombian singer has just broken 14 world records thanks to Music Sessions, Vol. 53the assassin title in which she settles accounts with her former companion.

As reported Billboardthis collaboration with Argentinian producer Bizarrap notably became the most streamed Latin song in 24 hours and then in a week on Spotify, the most listened to song on YouTube in 24 hours and the Latin song that reached 100 million the fastest. views on YouTube.

To these four records, common to the two artists, are added ten others, specific to Shakira. Music Sessions, Vol. 53 notably allowed the singer to become the first female artist to enter directly into the Top 10 of the American ranking with a song in Spanish.

Settling accounts in the studio

Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique officially separated in June 2022, amid rumors of infidelity on the part of the sportsman. Last January, Shakira panicked the celebrity press with the song Music Sessions, Vol. 53 in which she unambiguously attacks her former companion and his new companion, Clara Chia.