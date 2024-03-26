Shakira charges against Piqu on her return to Jimmy Fallon’s show: He dragged me

It has been very difficult to put everything I felt into an album and give it shape, because I didn’t have time, it was what I had to have a husband. Now I don’t have it anymore. The husband dragged me, not let me. Now I’m free, now I can really work. With these words, Shakira has referred to what her relationship with Gerard Piqu meant for her career in music.with whom he moved to Barcelona to start a family by his side.

That’s how he told it tonight to Jimmy Fallon, whose show (The Tonight Show) has returned, this time without Bizarrap, to present his latest album: Women no longer crywhich includes all the songs dedicated to the former Barcelona center back and other new songs with which he completes his first studio work in seven years.

Ms informacin The one in Barranquilla bills up to 300,000 euros for each hour of VIP presentation, according to a study carried out by Milenio.

There, in the American television space, he has also justified the title chosen for this album: Now it’s men’s turn to cry. We women have been doing it for too long. They always sent us to cry because we were women.

Shakira, empowered

We have always been told that we have to control our feelings in front of people and in front of our children. Nobody has to tell you how to act. Now women decide when, how and even when to crypointed out an empowered Shakira, reborn after her breakup with Gerard Piqu.

In addition, he has pointed out his work as his best therapy to recover after heartbreak. I needed to feel better, I was rebuilding myself and the only way I could be whole again was through music., because it’s my glue. I have felt much better writing everything I feel. This album has been my catharsishe explained it to Jimmy Fallon.

About his children

During his visit to The Tonight Show, the one from Barranquilla also spoke about her two children with Piqué, little Milan and Sasha, who, according to her, were dying to be on the program: They told me to say hello to you. They love you. They adore you. They told me to please greet you.

And he told how Acrostico, the song he dedicates to them on the album, was created: I wrote the song for them. You know that they often come to the studio with me, so in one of the sessions they heard the song, they knew it was for them, and they started singing it into the microphone. They told me the song was incredible and they wanted to be with me on the album, so we recorded it. Later they also wanted to appear in the video clip. And now they are asking for the royalties.

A comment that gave rise to jokes. How smart they are! Fallon pointed out, and she responded: They are saving, They both have a piggy bank and are saving, because they want to buy a car when they are older.. I have told them that I am not going to buy them a car.. If you want to have a car or a mobile phone you will have to earn it yourself. Then he tells me that when the royaltieswho have to save for the car.

Related news

Women no longer cryShakira’s latest album, promises to be a success and a great way of billing for the singer, spinning with the Bzrp Music Session, Vol.53 that she did with the Argentine producer. And it is that On its first day alone it became the most listened to album so far this year..

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.