Shakira, in love again: You appeared to heal the wounds that that one left

Great news for Shakira’s cast of followers. The artist from Barranquilla announced this Monday the release of a new album, Women no longer cry, which will be released next March 22. The album, made up of 17 songs, of which nine are already published, reflects the suffering that the Colombian has experienced as a result of his sentimental breakup with Gerard Piqu, his problems with the Treasury or the delicate state of health of his father William Mebarak.

One of the songs that Shakira premiered in Nassau, as he has published on his social networks. This song, Nassau, is my opinion on Afrobeat. “It’s in my new album Las Mujeres No Longer Cry that arrives on March 22,” she wrote, accompanied by some images of her on a beach in the Bahamas.

I who had promised that I would never love again

The protagonist of the album has shared a small part of this song, which is causing a lot of talk. A piece of the song suggests that Shakira could be in love again despite his promise that he would never love someone again after his failed experience with Piqué. I who had promised that I would never love again, you appeared to heal the wounds that that one left. I had that closed with keys and a padlock, but what do I do? I like you too muchthat’s what part of it sounds like Nassau.

This is not all, some users noticed the lyrics of another song, where it is also clear that Shakira is in love. ANDI’m getting too attached to you. Tell me if we are playing or as friends. It’s just that it’s fascinating me, I better not continue. It’s not fair to you.

The Colombian has not offered any details about the identity of her new dream, although time will dictate. What is known and known are all the rumors about the Colombian’s alleged romances. Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise, Drake or Jimmy Butler, among many others, are some of the names that were heard.