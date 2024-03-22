Shakira lights up the networks by posing with actor Lucien Laviscount

MIAMI.- Shakira and the actor and Lucien Laviscount have impacted their millions of followers on Instagram when posing together for the Colombian’s new album: Women don’t cry anymore.

“Refining the shot with @its_lucien in toe #LMYNL,” wrote the Barranquilla native on the social network.

In the carousel of images, both artists pose on a pink flower, scorched and emanating romanticism. While in others, Shakira appears alone posing in the style of a mermaid. They all have one color in common: pink, which reaches the singer’s hair.

After the publication, the reactions were immediate and the photos have almost five million likes and 75 thousand comments.

“Shakira changed the gala for the chocorramo (only Colombians will understand it),” said a fan.

“What does Emily think of all this?” commented one follower.

“While Piqué grabbed an inspida, she grabbed the tastiest chocolate of all,” added another netizen.

Shakira’s new album

This is how Shakira reveals details of her album, which hits the market today, March 22, and which becomes the singer’s first album project in seven years.

“I have not created it alone but with all of you, and with my pack of wolves who have been there accompanying me every step,” said the 47-year-old artist on the same social network when announcing said musical news.

Women no longer cry refers to the powerful phrase that he internationalized with his collaboration with the Argentine producer Bizarrap in the Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53: ““Women no longer cry, women make money.”

The last album that Shakira released was The Golden in 2017. The material managed to position itself at No. 1 on the list Top Latin Albums from Billboard; and was later followed by a successful tour. The production includes Blackmail, with Maluma; on the bike with Carlos Vives; and Deja vu, con Prince Royce.

Since then, the Colombian had limited herself to some collaborations until 2022, when with the controversy surrounding the end of their relationship, the Barranquilla woman released successful singles among which also stand out The bossa ska with polka with Fuerza Regida, and the ballad that he dedicated to his children Acrostic.