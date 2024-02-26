Shakira receives $50,000 a week from Spotify alone

Shakira’s heartbreak has left her heart sad, hurt, angry, full of anger. Nothing good can leave that feeling in a person who He left everything to start a family far from his home with a soccer player. who, as she relates in her spite songs after announcing the breakup in 2022, was unfaithful to her.

In fact, both Gerard Piqufather of her children, as Clara Chahis current partner (he doesn’t know since when), he pointed them out in his session with the Argentine producer Bizarrapwhich was a complete success from the first day and which has not ceased to make him happy.

Thus, although the lack of love left his heart sad, it also These feelings could have awakened a creativity that, however, would be filling your pockets.as they tell from their surroundings.

Ms informacin The parents of the students at the school where their two children attend in the United States would also be upset by the presence of security at the center.

And, according to a source close to Barranquilla, the portal People in Spanish, earn 50,000 dollars a week. And this will be the amount you receive only for the reproductions of your songs on the Spotify platform. In the United States alone, more than 165 million Spotify playlists include at least one Shakira song.

Other income

However, if $50,000 seems like a high amount for any mortal, and more per week, it is best for her to Spotify plays are not the only sources of income that the artist will have.

Related news

During his more than three decades of career, it is estimated that The singer could have accumulated a net worth of about 300 million dollarswhose origin would be in the sales of their albums and also in world tours.

Likewise, Shakira is a regular contributor to musical talent shows in the United States and was a judge on The voice there, she also has her own line of perfumes, and even He has sold the rights to songs to an investment firm for about one hundred million dollars.