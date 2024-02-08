Shakira testifies in her trial for tax fraud and denounces pressure from the Treasury

Shakira testified this Thursday due to the second criminal investigation into her for alleged tax fraud. The singer, who testified from Miami by videoconference for a period of approximately half an hour, has pleaded not guilty to having defrauded six million euros in 2018 and has lost the case file, according to reports The Pass.

When giving its version of the facts judged, the one from Barranquilla has considered that this second trial was one more step in the pressure on the Treasury to accept the agreement that was offered in November, when He accepted three years in prison for a mismatch in the money owed of fourteen and a half million.

According to his version, the six million that the public entity demands from him were already deposited before the complaint prior to the trial being held was notified to him. TOothers, has denied that his intention was to deceive the Tax Agency and has stressed that he acted at all times following the instructions of his tax advisors.

An agreement with the Prosecutor

Related news

Last November, Shakira admitted her fraud to the Treasury to avoid going to trial with the Tax Agency. The pact contemplated the acceptance of a three-year prison sentence that the artist did not serve as she had no criminal record. In addition, he had to pay a fine of seven million euros.

The accusation demanded eight years in prison and a fine of 23.8 million euros for six tax crimes. According to her version, Shakira would have evaded up to 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, years in which He lived in Barcelona with Gerard Piqu and in which he would not have paid taxes to the Spanish Treasury.