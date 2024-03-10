Shakira’s uncle goes out of his way for Piqu: He’s super nice, very familiar

En su da, in full controversy there media separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqu, Nidia Ripoll was asked on the street about what was happening between her daughter and the former Barcelona soccer player, and she, with her characteristic and affable smile, zanj that they will always be family. A message that Guillermo Ripoll, Nidia’s brother and, at the time, the singer’s uncle, highlighted today in an interview to the portal Time.

(Piqu is a) super nice person, very familiarsays the dentist about the Catalan player, origins that his family also shares. He treated us very well, with respect and affection. He is a good dad, who constantly communicates with his children.

Ms informacin The Colombian artist will release Women No Longer Cry on March 22, a new album in which she suggests that she could be in love.

Y reveals that her niece, despite all the show media and social networks that there was around her separation from the player, with whom she shares two children (Milan and Sasha), lives quite oblivious to the news of the damwhere he believes that they add a lot of spice and offer information that is real bombs, and not the truth.

I billed since I was little

In the interview, in addition, the dentist from Barranquilla also says that the artist from a very young age showed her vocation for music and I offered to listen to his first songs. Those, The Colombian already wanted to invoice from her earliest childhood.

Dude, come and I’ll sing to you, but you give me so much (money), she told me, and she sang Dark Glasses and others that she, being a girl, composed.Ripoll reveals about his encounters while he was still studying dentistry in Mexico and on vacation he met with his family.

Pride

Ripoll also remembers the words that a teacher dedicated to his niece about how he sang, without imagining, even for a moment, that he would become the world star he is today. And it is that The queen of Latin pop said she sang like a goat.

Related news

About his current relationship, he says: When the person is starting, you have the closest contact. When the person grows, due to their commitments, there is isolation. But when we (Shakira and I) meet in Barranquilla or Miami; or suddenly we make a call, it’s as if we had seen each other yesterdayexplains Ripoll.

And he makes clear the pride he feels in being her uncle: She is a person who has done a lot for children and education. Her heart becomes very swollen. She has shared her success with the children, she has created schools and has been aware of her foundation (Pies Descalzos), she has not let it fall and continues to project it. Shakira has achieved everything with care, work, respect, dedication, I feel very proud.