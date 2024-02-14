Shaquille ONeal becomes first Orlando player with retired number

ORLANDO-. Shaquille ONeal It was Orlando’s first in many ways. First No. 1 draft pick. First player to make an All-Star team in a Magic uniform. First rookie of the year. First NBA pick. And the first major superstar to leave the franchise.

O’Neal never thought the Magic would raise his jersey to the rafters of their arena. But he was wrong, and on Tuesday night, Orlando retired O’Neal’s number 32, another first for the team and its first star. Most fans stayed for the postgame ceremony, even after the Magic lost to Oklahoma City.

“You know, there’s an old saying: Never forget where you come from,” O’Neal said. “And my professional career started here. I’ve been living here almost all my life. The fans have been hospitable. The people have been very, very hospitable. I never thought this day would happen.”

Shaquille-ONeal-former-NBA-player.jpg Shaquille O’Neal, former NBA player, is very critical of current basketball TWITTER @SHAQ

The Magic, who are celebrating their 35th season, drafted O’Neal No. 1 in 1992. They have never retired a number for a player, but decided their anniversary season was the right time. Many of O’Neal’s former Orlando teammates were there Tuesday night, including Penny Hardaway, Dennis Scott and Nick Anderson. O’Neal brought Anderson to the lectern at one point during the ceremony, telling him that he should have been the first to have his Magic jersey retired.

“There’s no one more deserving of being first than Shaq,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “Shaq put the Orlando Magic on the map. And the foundation of his Hall of Fame career began here in Orlando.”

O’Neal – who has number 34 retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and number 32 retired by the Miami Heat – is the third player to have his jersey retired by three franchises, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravic.

Chamberlain’s number 13 has been retired by the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Lakers. Maravich had number 44 retired by the Atlanta Hawks and number 7 retired by the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, even though he never played for that franchise. His number is retired in New Orleans because he played there for the Jazz and went to LS.

“It means every franchise you played for enjoyed you,” O’Neal said. “The fans enjoyed you. The people enjoyed you. They appreciated your hard work.”

There are 11 players – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Clyde Drexler, Julius Erving, Elvin Hayes, Bob Lanier, Moses Malone, Earl Monroe, Dikembe Mutombo, Oscar Robertson, Nate Thurmond and Charles Barkley – who have been retired by two franchises for which they played. . Barkley, like O’Neal, is part of the award-winning cast of Turner Sport’s “Inside The NBA.”

Many other players have been honored by multiple teams or in multiple ways. Bill Russell’s number 6 is retired by Boston and, after the Hall of Famer’s death, was retired league-wide by commissioner Adam Silver. Michael Jordan never played in Miami; his number 23 is retired there. Kobe Bryant had both of his numbers, 8 and 24, retired by the Lakers.

The Magic went 70-176 in his first three seasons, then got O’Neal and went 41-41 in his rookie year, 50-32 with the team’s first playoff appearance in his second season, 57-25 with a trip to the NBA Finals in 1994-95 and finally 60-22 – still the franchise record for wins – in his fourth and final season with Orlando.

Source: AP