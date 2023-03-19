Sharon Stone lost half of her fortune ‘because of banking problems’

The 65-year-old actress made the statement at a breast cancer charity event days after the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Actress Sharon Stone revealed Thursday that she recently lost half of her personal fortune, without specifying whether this bankruptcy was directly linked to the recent banking crisis, marked by the bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

“I just lost half of my money because of banking problems and yet here I am,” she said in tears last Thursday at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

She also asked guests in the room to make donations for the fight against cancer. “It’s not an easy time.”

“I know how to write a check”

This statement by Sharon Stone – whose personal fortune is estimated at $50 million – comes just days after the two largest bank failures since that of Washington Mutual Bank in 2008.

“There’s a lot of stuff I can’t do, but I can write a check,” she insisted, according to the site. Entertainment Tonight. “And these days it’s a form of courage, because I know what’s going on.”

Sharon Stone was rewarded during this evening for her actions against breast cancer. The actress also paid tribute during this event to her brother Patrick Stone, who died recently at the age of 57.