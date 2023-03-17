Shazam 2: DC Movie Ratings Are In – How Good Is It?

This week is with Shazam: Fury of the Gods the sequel to the 2019 DC film starring Zachary Levi hit theaters. It is one of the few remaining projects in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that will be implemented in 2025 by the new DCU will be succeeded by James Gunn. For the debut of Shazam 2, the first critics have of course also given their ratings to Rotten Tomatoes and Co. And so far the results are falling very mixed out of.

Shazam 2 isn’t doing too well

Currently, the DC film is making it Rotten Tomatoes on unconvincing 55% – with currently 116 submitted reviews. Viewers currently see it a little differently. They give the sequel average 84%. We have prepared an overview of the critics’ opinions below. In addition to the role of Zachary Levi as Billy Batson, the film also stars Asher Angel, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Jack Dylan Grazer. A cameo appearance was also leaked in a TV commercial!

This is what the critics say about Shazam 2

“Not as good as the first film and the jokes fizzle out at times, but there’s still enough charm, heart and electricity to warrant a visit to the cinema.”

“As someone who loved the first Shazam film, I was really disappointed with the sequel. For a film that was primarily about magic, there was surprisingly little of it.”

“If an AI chatbot were to write a superhero movie, I imagine it would be just like Shazam: Fury of the Gods. A movie so generic it’s painful to watch at times.”

“A fun sequel that has lost some of the magic of the first film but still has some strong ideas up its sleeve.”

What’s next for DC?

This year, DC fans can look forward to four films in the soon-to-be-ended DCEU. Shazam: Fury of the Gods started. This will follow in the coming months The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It will then start in July 2025 Superman: Legacy the new DCU. James Gunn will be personally involved as a director.

