Shazam actor confirms: ‘Yep, The Rock deliberately sabotaged our movie’

It’s high pie-throwing season in Hollywood, it seems, and in the wake of the flop spelled Shazam: Fury of the Gods, fingers are being pointed left and right. According to a speculative story we reported on yesterday, it is now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who is said to be one of the biggest reasons why the film bombed. Specifically, because of what he had to do in the background around the DCEU and how he wanted to shift the focus so that everything would ultimately be about his own character Black Adam.

Now the main actor from the Shazam movies has come out and confirmed everything that was written yesterday in a post on his Instagram account. He confirms that The Rock tried to restructure the entire DCEU, how he blocked Levi from appearing in post-credits scenes in Black Adam and much more. In the end, though, it’s hard to see how these decisions had any major impact on Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which falls entirely on its own script, and hardly anything else.

Or what do you say, who is responsible for the failures of Shazam: Fury of the Gods?