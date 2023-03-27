"She has a big head", "That's a year's salary..." Internet users appalled by the excesses of Georgina Rodriguez

The one who has shared the life of Cristiano Ronaldo for more than six years is once again unfiltered in Me, Georginawhich returns to Netflix for a second season. And internet users can’t take it anymore!
She is back ! With more than 47 million followers on Instagram, Georgina Rodríguez is, among other things, a mother, influencer, model businesswoman, dancer and companion of Cristiano Ronaldo. Me, Georgina, to see on Netflix, is a moving and intimate portrait of the woman behind the covers, photos, stories and headlines. This series reveals aspects of his life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal. A reality show in which we get to know the real Georgina Rodríguez. The first season had been a resounding success despite criticism, and Me, Georgina returned for a season 2, launched this Friday, March 24, 2023.
“I find it super pretentious”
If in season 1, Georgina had rather attracted the sympathy of Internet users, that is not really the case in the new episodes. “It’s me or Georgina has seriously taken the big head since season 1, I find her super pretentious in her new season I’m already in episode 1 I don’t know if I’m going to stop there”regrets a user. “In itself, she’s serious, but I think she’s a lot more girly, like me, I’m Georgina, I can afford everything, etc., you’ll see, you’ll get it straight away”denounces another person on Twitter.
A controversial lifestyle for Georgina Rodriguez
In addition to her attitude, it is the way she spends her money that does not seem to particularly appeal to Internet users. “What I learned the most from #MoiGeorgina is that the girl only moves in a jet”, underlines one of them. “Georgina spreads her money and what she owns then does the people’s girl “I’m going to IKEA” mdrrrrr“, quips yet another. “Yesterday I watched #MeGeorgina (don’t ask me why), she slammed 32K€ in a shopping spree, a year’s salary for some“, is indignant a Twittos in the face of so much display of wealth.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias