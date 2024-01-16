She leaves Cuba without saying anything and her mother discovers her as a rafter on the news

A Cuban influencer She said how she left Cuba without saying anything to her family and her mother discovered her when she saw her among a group of rafters in a video on television.

Yurisleisy Duarte Moralesis known by her stage name Cosipanda. He has 2.3 million followers on TikTok, and more than 10 thousand on Instagram. The young woman offered an interview to the Dominican Destino Tolk where she tells details of her life.

Cosipanda He began working in Cuba at the age of 17, alternating his studies with working in a cafeteria, in a makeup salon, in addition to working in a plant laboratory given his training in Agronomy.

She felt sure that her destiny was not in Cuba. Her first attempt to leave the country was unsuccessful, on December 31, 2021.

“We went on a raft invented by the men in the group. The raft looked super good, I swear, it seemed like nothing was going to fail, but it just so happened that the departure was early. I didn’t say anything to myself. mom because I didn’t want to worry her. The only one who knew was my brother,” said the young woman.

At that moment Cosipanda He was only 21 years old, he didn’t know how to swim and he assures that his dream was to make a living from social networks, something that he would not achieve on the island, so he got on the boat at dawn to start a new year and a new life.

“When the sun rose we saw that there were more of us on the raft than had been planned. Apparently people got on us. Before leaving, a police officer saw us and sat on the shore to see how far we were going. The next day we were in the same place and they caught us at 10:00 am,” said the young woman.

He arrived home after several hours of being imprisoned and was lucky enough to even eat “Christmas dinner in the Cuban prison.” She went to rest without saying anything, but her mother saw her on the news.

“We were on the news as ‘the first rafters of 2022’. She saw me and poor thing, she got very worried. I didn’t want to say anything so as not to scare her, but she saw me.”

Cosipanda He managed to leave Cuba some time later, with the help of a sister who already lived in the United States. They paid about 12 thousand dollars for her illegal departure, through Nicaragua.

On the channel YouTube Destiny Tolk You can listen to the full interview. They are interesting anecdotes about the migratory route that this young influencer took.

The crisis in Cuba pushes thousands of Cubans to emigrate. Some have not survived the harsh journeys, but Cosipanda He achieved it and triumphs on social networks, creating entertaining content.