She would have been a former student shooter in Nashville school

The woman, armed with two ‘assault-style’ rifles and a handgun, who killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, police say, was apparently a student at the school.

Following this event, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, called on Congress to ban assault weapons. “It’s harrowing, it’s a family’s worst nightmare,” he added.

On the other hand, First Lady Jill Biden declared: “I am truly speechless. Our children deserve better.” During a National League of Cities conference in Washington, she added: “We stand, all of us, with Nashville in prayer.”

The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A policeman had a hand injury caused by broken glass.

“On a tragic morning, Nashville joined the feared and long list of communities that experienced a school shooting,” Mayor John Cooper wrote on Twitter. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city is with you.”