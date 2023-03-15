Users have reported misleading Shein posts on Instagram.

Shein’s website achieved high levels of online traffic as well as app downloads in 2022.

Shein’s net sales reach $10.4 billion.

Sheinthe brand eCommerce fashion, has alerted its consumers to a wave of scams that has been unleashed on Instagram in recent days, as several people have been tagged with the news that they have won a gift card with a generous amount to spend on clothing the brand and to win them they ask for your personal and bank details.

In the digital age, the internet has become a fundamental tool for our lives. However, its use also carries certain risks, especially when it comes to online transactions. Online scams are becoming more prevalent, and it’s important to be prepared to protect yourself from internet scams that are becoming more prevalent. Online scams are often carried out through spam emails, text messages, deceptive advertisements, and fake websites that often mislead Internet users into agreeing to provide sensitive information.

Shein in the market

Shein is a Chinese brand that was founded years ago in 2012 as SheInside, it later adopted the name of Shein while changing brands in 2015, a change that allowed it to take off in the textile market industry and has recently been valued with an approximate value of more than of 100 billion dollars. The brand stands out for being recognized as the world’s largest eCommerce fashion retailer and has become a retailer used by millions of consumers around the world on a regular basis. In addition, part of its success is also partly due to the promotion of some content creators, since it is common to find videos of people doing “hauls” or creating outfits with garments from this brand, and to reinforce this, Shein decided to collaborate with the influencer most followed in Mexico, Kimberly Loaiza, who only on TikTok has a community of 73.5 million followers.

Shein alert for scams on Instagram

Recently it has been detected that several people have complained about being tagged in fake accounts that indicate to users that they have been winners of prizes in Shein clothing, and despite the fact that it is detected at first glance that it is a fake account, there is the possibility that some people believe this and fall for the scam. To win the supposed prizes, they ask you to fill out a survey, where they even rush you since they give you a period of 2 minutes to answer, they also ask you personal questions, asking for your name and address. Finally, when you finish, a message appears confirming that you have won and to receive your prize you have to enter your bank details, in addition to being asked to invest in shipping costs. Faced with such a situation Shein Mexico has issued a statement confirming that it is a fraud since they ensure that at no time do they ask their clients to share private information, so they recommend only keeping up with their official and/or verified accounts.

In said statement, there were several users who expressed that they usually tag them all the time, despite blocking the accounts, apparently there are many that operate in the application.

It is evident that nowadays we are faced with constant online scams, and although some are easy to detect, there are others that are very professional, so unfortunately there are many victims who tend to fall for them and to avoid this type of situation You should only trust the official accounts or communications of the brand, in addition to avoiding sharing personal information.

Now read:

Claudia Sheinbaum: Discrimination at Sonora Grill will have “heavy penalties”

Shein exhibits an enemy: “hire influencers to attack her”

They scam Harry Potter fans: They offer “Hogwarts Legacy”… and still not released