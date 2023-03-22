Shein appoints an entrepreneur as its new CEO for Latam

Shein It has become a major brand in the fashion market and this has been due to the influence it has with the consumer.

Brand Finance conducted a study to discuss the web traffic that brands such as Shein.

There is a very important element that has been considered in fashion and it is the profile of pure player.

Shein named an entrepreneur as its new CEO for Latam and the change is part of the growth strategy that the pure player in the Latin American market.

Shein is, according to a study of SimilarWebthe most popular clothing store in the world, accounting for 3.4 percent of web traffic, while Nike, which is considered the most valuable brand in the world, apparel by Brand Finance, is the second with the most web traffic, adding two percent. H&M is the third store to dominate web traffic as a fashion brand, accounting for just 1.57 percent of this traffic.

An entrepreneur directing Shein

Shein named the entrepreneur Marcelo Claure like its new CEO for the Latin American division of this famous pure player.

“I feel incredibly inspired by Shein’s vision of making fashion accessible to everyone through its unique on-demand business model (…) countries like Mexico and Brazil are in a stage of development where nearshoring, with the help of supply chain technology from SHEINcan allow local supply chains to thrive,” he considered.

The arrival of Claure It starts from an interesting concept and is that, according to Shein, it is a team building strategy with which it seeks to help its garments become a tool to express the individuality of consumers.

Among the tasks at hand are the supervision of the regional strategy of the pure player and the administration of the organizations that are involved with the brand and reviewing the work of these management teams.

In addition to these tasks, the new CEO it will also have to form an advisory council for the brand at the Latam level, with which the regional experience can be improved.

Claure’s arrival capitalizes on his experience as an entrepreneur and creator of Claure Groupwhich is an investment firm specialized in Latin America in technological areas, Telecom, media, real estate and sports.

Brightstar It was Claure’s first business, which she created in 1997 and became a major wireless services distributor with revenues that exceeded $10 billion at the time.

Claure’s appointment to the Latin America division of Shein It is an antecedent of the managerial changes that have been established in the apparel market, where we have seen a very important case of how valuable interaction with the consumer has become. TO Shein It was useful for him to name a man who was trained as an entrepreneur, while it was better for Inditex to name the daughter of Amancio Ortega, Marta Ortega.

Today more than ever, the management power in fashion corporations is definitive in the business capacity they have and in the consistency they have in the market, giving opportunity to increasingly important developments, where talent management becomes toral now with resources designed in the regional experience.

