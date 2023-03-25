Sheinbaum asks Taboada to explain real estate corruption in BJ

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumasked the mayor of Benito Juárez, Santiago Taboada, explain real estate corruption in the demarcation that governs.

This is because Taboada has repeatedly accused the capital’s president and the prosecutor Ernestina Godoyof political persecution to prevent the mayor from being the new head of CDMX Government.

“What he has to explain is real estate corruption in the Benito Juarezbecause he beyond his person, that is, what he is saying is that there is a political persecution, which is absolutely false, “he said.

Sheinbaum said that Taboada evades his responsibility and hides behind an alleged political persecution that does not exist; He asserted that it is a criminal issue, for which there are already people in prison and others with arrest warrants.

“He shields himself by doing this as a political issue, no, it’s not a political issueIt is a criminal issue, and it is an issue affecting citizens and the city. So there are two people or three people in jail, there are other people that have arrest warrantif a judge had not recognized that there is a crime, then he would never have opened an arrest warrant or given an arrest warrantso that is what has to be explained in the case of Benito Juárez”, he pointed out.

Sheinbaum recalls file flood on BJ

Taboada accuses Sheinbaum and prosecutor Godoy of political persecution.



Sheinbaum recalled the time the Citizen Solutions Centerin the mayor’s office Benito Juarezwhich contained different files related to real estate irregularities.

the events occurred on September 15 and 16, 2020which caused difficulties for the authorities to investigate the so-called Real Estate Cartelin the mayor’s office.

“What he has to explain is why the archive was flooded, he has to explain everything that happened in this whole period where There are complaints from the Prosecutor’s Office.

“He has to explain why there are so many buildings with extra floors, that’s what he has to explain to his governed in the Benito Juarez and to public opinion, in general,” he asserted. Sheinbaum.

