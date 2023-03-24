Sherlock and Watson’s dynamic in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened presented

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened combines a traditional Sherlock mystery with Lovecraftian eldritch horror, and seems to offer a very unique version of the detective’s adventures.

The latest trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened shows how our master detective is mentally tested during the game, as it appears that something very sinister is going on. As Sherlock’s first real case alongside Watson, we get to see how the dynamic duo develop over the course of the game.

When Watson advises Sherlock to take a break from the case, the detective only pushes himself further to try and find the answers. Check out the trailer below:

