Shingeki no Kyojin: This is Mikasa Ackerman’s most captivating bodypaint cosplay

Mikasa Ackerman She is considered one of the strongest women in the world of anime. Proof of this is that she inspired a content creator from Spain to cosplay this character from Shingeki no Kyojin, the acclaimed manga also known as Attack on Titan or Attack of the Titans.

Shingeki no Kyojin is a manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, published in September 2009 by Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine with a total of 139 chapters. Later, it was adapted into a successful anime directed by Tetsuro Araki and produced by Wit Studio with several seasons.

This manga – anime takes place in a fictional world in which humanity is on the verge of extinction due to humanoid creatures called titans, forcing the survivors to take refuge in three huge walls that prevent access to said monsters.

Mikasa He is one of the most important characters in Attack on Titan. She is the adoptive sister of the protagonist Eren Jaeger and a member of the Survey Corps seeking to retake Wall Maria. She is considered a military genius and was the first of her class during the graduation of the Recruit Troop for Cycle #104.

Mikasa’s bodypaint cosplay

For the past Women’s Day, the Spanish cosplayer Cynthia Perdomo, better known on social networks as cyntaxis_ and with thousands of followers on Instagram, played Mikasa Ackerman with bodypaint art.

“Since yesterday was March 8, I wanted to commemorate it with one of the strongest women in anime, the great Mikasa Ackerman”, he wrote in the caption of the Cyntaxis post, who proves to be a big fan of Shingeki No Kyojin and who manages to perfectly match, with paint, Mikasa’s outfit.