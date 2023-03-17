Shock: a 12-year-old boy died on a 5-a-side soccer field in La Plata

An enormous commotion seized yesterday of a sector of the North neighborhood of La Plata. In the afternoon, a 12-year-old boy died when he was waiting to enter to play soccer in a sports complex of 37 between 9 and 10, a situation that generated despair and commotion among those who witnessed the dramatic scene.

This newspaper was able to confirm from judicial sources that the minor died after decompensation. Witnesses added to EL DIA that it occurred in a 5-a-side soccer field, with the company name “Bahía 37”, where a small school for this sport also operates. Although it could not be determined if the victim was a student or was there occasionally, since he was a “spectator”, the police report indicates.

The truth is that, always based on the testimonies, being around 7:00 p.m., the baby “began to feel bad and decompensated.” They assure that he called an ambulance and that while they waited for the doctors they performed CPR on him.

Then they indicated that he was transferred to the Children’s Hospital but despite the efforts of the professionals they could not save his life. Now they are investigating the causes of death, which caused a great impact, and the firmest line points to sudden death, according to reports.