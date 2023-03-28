Shock in La Plata: a 63-year-old woman died during a fire in her own home

A fire in a house in a neighborhood of La Plata left as a balance a 63 year old fatality. According to police sources, it is a woman who was in her house located in 31 between 71 and 72until the alleged failure of a stove caused an explosion that completely burned down the property.

The victim was identified as Nelida Alicia Sebastiani a neighbor who, as described by the frontistas, was a hoarder, had a stroke as the underlying disease and suffered from Diogenes syndrome, which indicates a pattern of behaviors that lead to the extreme abandonment of self-care.

The tests indicate that the fire would have been caused by a problem with an electric stove, but that the flames devastated with great speed due to the enormous amount of flammable elements that Sebastiani kept in his home. Even so, the area is still being investigated and new evidence is sought to rule out other hypotheses.

Among other rigorous data, it was learned that the victim of the fire did not live alone but that her nephew lived with her, who at the time of the explosion was outside the house carrying out different procedures.

an endowment of firefighters of the barracks Villa Elvira He quickly rescued the flames and when they managed to enter the property they found the body of the owner, who was already lifeless. From this, a case was opened for “fire and investigation of cause of death” in which the UFI N°2 from La Plata.