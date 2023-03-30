Shock in La Plata for the death of a man in the middle of the street

During this last Wednesday, a man died in the middle of the street in the town of City Bell and a neighbor filed a complaint to 911 for the ambulance to go.

It happened two blocks from Camino Belgrano, at 473 bis between 20 and 21. The woman, a neighbor of the area, found the body of this person lying on the public road and called by phone for them to come and attend to it.

Minutes later, the Police arrived along with SAME personnel, who verified the death.

After an interview with the man’s wife, she stated that he had heart problems, which determined that the death occurred from natural causes. Police sources told 0221.com.ar that the victim was identified as Oscar Rodríguez Vagaria.