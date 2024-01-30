Shoe thief from the film The Wizard of Oz avoids prison

WASHINGTON.- An elderly American who stole a pair of ruby ​​slippers worn by Judy Garland in the classic film The Wizard of Oz He avoided going to prison at his sentencing hearing, held yesterday, January 29.

Terry Martin, 76, was sentenced to serve time and one year of probation for the 2005 robbery, as he is in hospice care and has six months to live, according to The New York Times.

The sequined shoes – indelibly associated with the character of Dorothy – were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the actress’s hometown.

Martin, who had been trying to turn his life around after serving time in prison for a previous robbery, bowed to pressure from an old mafia associate to steal the shoes in what his lawyers described as a final coup.

They said he mistakenly believed the slippers were adorned with real rubies, which he hoped to sell.

Apparently, he had never seen the beloved 1939 film.

The shoes were recovered in an FBI undercover operation in 2018, but no charges were filed at the time. A reward of one million dollars was offered for information leading to an arrest.

In May, Terry Martin was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of theft of significant works of art.

In October he pleaded guilty.

At the time of the theft, the shoes were insured for one million dollars, but their current value is around 3.5 million.

