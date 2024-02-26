Shohei Ohtani has a date for his spring debut with the Dodgers

GLENDALE.- The time has come for the preseason premiere of Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have been cautious about the pitcher and hitter who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract this winter. The two-time MVP winner had surgery on his right elbow last September and won’t be able to pitch this year.

The Japanese star took batting practice against a pitcher on Sunday. The Dodgers manager said Ohtani looked “good” and will play his first exhibition game on Tuesday.

ohtanibp.jpg

Ohtani, 29, has gone faster than Los Angeles expected in his recovery, and the team is confident he will be able to play when the Dodgers and San Diego Padres open the regular season with a two-game series in Seoul, Korea. of the South, between March 20 and 21.

“The most important thing is his health,” Roberts told reporters. “If that is possible, the better. And if not, then we will continue forward.”

The Japanese spent the first years of his career in the United States with the Los Angeles Angels and formed a formidable duo with outfielder Mike Trout; However, given the Seraphs’ constant failure to reach the postseason, Ohtani preferred to move to his neighboring Dodgers when he had his first opportunity to navigate the waters of free agency.

The star led the Japan team that won the World Baseball Classic in 2023, where he came face to face with his then teammate Trout for the first time in his career, striking him out to record the last out of the decisive duel.

Source: With information from AP