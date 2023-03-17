Shohei Ohtani shines against his country; he puts Japan in semis

Shohei Ohtani is the jewel of Japan. On the mound of responsibilities he shone against Italy for a chance to send the Japanese to the World Baseball Classic semifinals in Miami. The player threw the fastest pitch of his career in the top of the second inning, when he fanned Vinnie Pasquantino with a 102 mph fastball. He topped his 101.4 mph fastball last September against the Astros.

“In the fourth and fifth innings I struggled a little bit, but until then I had a good rhythm and I pitched well, I think,” Ohtani said.

The Japanese star (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk and went 1 for 4 with one walk at the plate. The pitcher would be available with four days off to pitch on a possible final Tuesday.

“This is Shohei when he plays a must-win game like tonight, this is how we see who Shohei is. Not only Shohei, but Yu Darvish as well. When we see Shohei play, the whole nation feels something extra,” said the coach. from Japan, Hideki Kuriyama.

Japan will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Puerto Rico and Mexico, and is the only nation to reach the semifinals of all five WBC, winning the first two tournaments in 2006 and 2009. The Samurai were eliminated by Puerto Rico in 2013 and by the United States in 2017.

Ohtani has dazzled with the Los Angeles Angels since joining MLB in 2018, but he has yet to appear in a playoff game with them.

Later this year he could become the highest-paid athlete in history as his contract with Los Angeles expires and he’ll be ready for free agency as the most coveted commodity in MLB history. Specialists comment that he could possibly win a contract of about 500 million dollars.

The superstar is known for his iconic number 17 on the Angels. But with the Japan team, she went down single digits.

“I’m not too worried about the number I’m wearing. But I’ve always had a number of 16 when I played for the Japan team.”

[email protected]