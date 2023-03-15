Shooting at the Central de Abastos: They leave dead and injured in CDMX

Mmmta… On the afternoon of this March 15th, it was reported a shooting at the Central de Abastos that is in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, in Mexico City.
According to what is known so far, this shooting would have left 3 people dead and a woman injured. Everything happened in one of the corridors of Platform K.
Shooting at the Central de Abasto
On the afternoon of this March 15, reports began to circulate on social networks about a shooting that took place in Corridor K of the Central de Abasto which is in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, in Mexico City.
At the moment there are already emergency and security services to secure the bodies of the 3 men who were left lying among the boxes of fruit. In addition, a woman was injured and was taken to the hospital by Civil Protection elements.
There is still no official information about what happened or why there were bullets.
Information in development*
