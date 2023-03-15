Shooting at the Central de Abastos: They leave dead and injured in CDMX

Mmmta… On the afternoon of this March 15th, it was reported a shooting at the Central de Abastos that is in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

According to what is known so far, this shooting would have left 3 people dead and a woman injured. Everything happened in one of the corridors of Platform K.

Photo: @infopolitano



Shooting at the Central de Abasto

On the afternoon of this March 15, reports began to circulate on social networks about a shooting that took place in Corridor K of the Central de Abasto which is in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

At the moment there are already emergency and security services to secure the bodies of the 3 men who were left lying among the boxes of fruit. In addition, a woman was injured and was taken to the hospital by Civil Protection elements.

There is still no official information about what happened or why there were bullets.

Photo: Twitter

Information in development*

