Shooting between truckers on Florida highway is caught on camera

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Florida, arrested Dylan Nissan Belleasta Virginia trucker accused of shooting another truck driver on Interstate 75 near the city of Ocala.

The incident, which was caught on cameraoccurred on March 3 on the highway and police were informed that they went to a Love’s Travel Stop, according to a report from FOX News.

The victim was driving a semi-truck southbound on I-75 when Belleastin threw a bottle of water at his truck, and although he stopped to confront him, he decided not to.

The defendant continued the chase and, in a second encounter, fired several shots toward the victim’s vehicle.

A post from MCSO on Facebook He clarified that the victim, after quickly decelerating in an attempt to avoid being hit, returned fire toward Belleastin because he feared for his own life.

Captura de Facebook/Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The gunman, 43, then drove to the Love’s Travel Stop but, after a short time, drove away and continued south on I-75.

Investigators obtained the information needed to identify Belleastin, and then received the camera footage from the cab of his semi-trailer.

“The recording clearly shows him shooting the victim at two different times,” MCSO said on the social network and clarified: “Belleastin is also accused of taking a second gun that he pointed at the victim without firing.”

The shooter was located on March 6 in Ocala through the combined efforts of MCSO and agents from the United States Marshals Service.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

Belleastin faces charges of discharging firearms into a vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.