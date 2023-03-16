Shooting in Central de Abasto de CDMX leaves several dead and injured

During a normal day of shopping, where consumers crowded the stalls to get the best products, a group of armed individuals opened fire on some merchants from the Wholesale Marketleaving 3 dead and one women very badly injured during the shootingThis is the police report of the CDMX!

We recently told you about an armed confrontation between pilgrims from Tianguistenco, but now we tell you that this type of situation is very dangerous, especially if you are in outdoor areas, which is why we recommend you stay away from the source of the shots towards an area where there is a wall or structure that can protect you.

3 dead and an injured woman left the shooting

According to the witnesses, the event took place at the plant, which is located in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, inside the K 83-A warehouse, where a group of relatives was working, but they were surprised by armed men who They did not hesitate to shoot them without warning and then flee the place.

When the police and paramedics arrived, people were declared dead and a young woman was treated, whose identity has not yet been revealed, meanwhile, the General Coordination of the Central published a statement on its official Twitter account. Twitter where they clarify that it was a problem that only involves the attacked family.

Where to hide in a shootout?

Armed subjects killed 3 and seriously injured a woman.



As soon as you hear shots, instruct anyone with you or nearby to drop to the ground, especially small children, then crawl to a place of shelter, avoiding groups of people running, as they can crush or knock you down and you could end up hurting yourself more than necessary, wait until it’s all over and move away from the area.

