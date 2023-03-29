Shooting in Nashville shows again: The USA has a gun problem

George Rodriguez holds up a picture of his grandson, Jose Flores Jr., who died with 20 other victims in the 2022 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press / San Antonio

Opinion

I couldn’t enjoy my coffee. Next to me sat an older man in ripped jeans and a plaid shirt. He kept stroking his mustache nervously, then his hand went to his hip. His shooting iron hung from a buckle there. He flexed his leg and stared around.

The dinner was well attended. The People laughing, eating their burgers and deep in conversation. “What if he’s freaking out now?” I was probably the only one wondering at that moment. A question I asked myself during my three-year stay in the USA should ask often. After all, there are crazy people everywhere. But in the United States there are crazy people with Waffen – completely legal.

It is an experience when, on a beautiful day on the beach, you run into a visibly drunk man in the middle of the jetty, the bathers – including them Kinder – yells at. The metal on his belt gleams in the sun: a chic weapon. You run backwards with your eyes on it and hope not to hear it bang. The sirens are already wailing in the background police.

In Savannah, Georgia, things are a little different than in Europe – although the city is considered liberal. Some Americans were amused by my “German Angst”. For most in the Southern States, all this is normal: Guns are commonplace here.

Shootings are commonplace in the United States

It is best to start learning how to shoot around as early as possible. It’s not uncommon for children to learn the craft by the age of seven or eight. After all, you have to know how to hunt – and how to defend yourself if necessary. before? For example, in front of people who invade schools and aimlessly shoot anything that moves?

Something is going terribly wrong in the USA: One mass shooting follows another. Parents, Democrats and Activists scream their necks sore: It’s the guns!

But the other camp turns a deaf ear. It shies away from stricter gun laws. “Not without my gun!” They cling to their metal things. In the land of unlimited freedom, everyone has the right to a gun, regardless of whether the person can handle it or not.

License-free gun ownership in the United States is not uncommon

According to the organization “USCCA“, 50 percent of the country does not require a license to own a gun. In other words, in some states, anyone can carry a loaded handgun in public – license-free. The person is not required to undergo a background check or have any type of firearms training.

The patriots boast proudly: nobody dares to attack the USA because the civilian population is armed to the teeth. It is also always said that one must be able to defend oneself against one’s own government – if necessary by force of arms.

Not at all dangerous, how ex-President Donald Trump is currently “heating up” his supporters for the 2024 election. He speaks of the “last battle”. Flags with the slogan “Trump or Death” only give an idea of ​​what could happen to the United States if it were defeated in the elections. The storming of the Capitol was therefore perhaps only a foretaste of what is to come.

Trump’s closest ally, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has repeatedly called for the United States to be divided – the great divorce – between Republicans and Democrats. Such slogans are extremely dangerous when half the people are armed.

According to studies, the USA is the only country in the world where there are more guns than inhabitants. Less than five percent of the world’s population lives in the land of unlimited freedom, and yet the United States is the world champion in civilian gun ownership. This is shown by the research of the journalist Jess Natale and founder of “so.informed”.

Gun violence is the primary cause of minor deaths in the United States

Apart from the fatal consequences of a possible civil war, there is already one fact that should have set the alarm bells ringing: Gun violence is the number one killer of children under the age of 18 in the United States. More than 1,300 minors have already been injured or killed by gun violence in 2023.

Republican hypocrisy

Guns aren’t toys that you just hand out. However, Republicans see it differently. They love prohibitions. Especially in the conservative southern states (also known as the Bible belt) things are strict: no drinking alcohol in public and ban on selling alcohol in supermarkets on Sunday mornings. Preferably none Sex before marriage, there should be no contraception at all. When a teenager through sexual Violence becomes pregnant, she has to carry the child to term – and just wait, if you’re gay or lesbian, then all hell will break loose! But a gun? Anyone can wear them anywhere? Most Republicans say yes.

As children are being shot in their schools, Republicans are preaching, “Protect our children” — from the LGBTQ agenda and transgender people. But the gun laws remain as they are. The gun lobby pops the corks.

So it’s not surprising how Republican Andy Ogles presents himself with his family on his Christmas card. He represents the Nashville district, where a recent shooting at a private school again claimed the lives of three children.

According to the “Time” Republicans now apparently want to fight fire with fire and arm teachers. There are also already bulletproof escape rooms in schools. Fight symptoms, suppress causes. After all, they always send their prayers to the victims and survivors. But more needs to be done.

How many dead children does it take for Americans’ gun-loving hearts to stir? Freedom means the right to a safe one Life. If freedom goes over the corpses of children, then it is selfish madness – financed and supported by a ruthless gun lobby. Amis, finally get your gun laws under control – for the future of the country: your children.

GenZ suffers from gun violence

Gun violence is an important issue for Generation Z in the United States. They are considered the “school shooter generation” due to the recurring school shootings. But not only there, but also at home in their own four walls, they are exposed to gun violence.

Toddlers who shoot their siblings because they Parents leave the gun lying around unprotected. Drunk husbands shooting at their wives and children. Jealous teenagers pointing guns at their partners in argument. Incidents that become normal.

A Savannah cop once told me, It’s like a pandemic. It kills our children. Not traffic accidents, cancer or other diseases, it’s the guns – or rather the loose gun laws.