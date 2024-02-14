Shooting in Washington leaves three police officers injured

WASHINGTON – Three police were injured in Washington and their injuries are not life-threatening, authorities reported Wednesday.

He Metropolitan Police Department He said in a press release posted on the Internet that the shooting occurred in the southeastern sector of the US capital at around 8:30 am. At the moment the police have not given more details.

Embed – Three officers have been injured. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The scene remains active. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

The police union said three of its members had been shot and were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities closed several local streets, in the middle of commuting hours.

The incident comes as the District of Columbia experiences an increase in violent crime, particularly more homicides and carjackings.

Source: AP