Shootings in Miami: state of emergency and curfew declared

Due to the excesses and excesses of the generator, two people died over the weekend. The curfew goes into effect this Sunday from midnight

In the middle of spring break, in which uncontrollable crowds of students fill the streets, the authorities of Miami Beach decreed this Sunday the state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the tourist area, after two consecutive nights of shootings that caused two deaths and two injuries.

The curfew, which takes effect from midnight this Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, was imposed “in response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to reduce dangerous and illegal behavior,” he explained. in a statement the mayor’s office of this city in South Florida, United States.

The administrator of Miami Beach, Alina Hudak, plans to impose a curfew again, which will be limited to the tourist neighborhood of South Beach, between Thursday, March 23 and Monday, March 26, as she will propose to the city council in a special session on Monday, according to the statement.

The measure was imposed after the exchange of shots that occurred Friday night in a crowded South Beach interaction that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital, where shortly after one of them died.

The festivities left a balance of two dead

The police detained a suspect. Agents recovered three firearms at the scene.

Four blocks from where this event occurred, an area full of bars and nightclubs, during the early hours of this Sunday there was a new shooting that caused one death and one wounded, according to the local Police. In addition, one person was arrested and the murder weapon was found nearby.

what is spring break

The Miami Beach authorities maintain a strong police presence in the tourist neighborhood of South Beach, especially this week, the third of March, identified as the peak in terms of the influx of young visitors from other states on the occasion of the “spring break”. .

This is the so-called “college spring break.” At this time thousands of young people come to this city from different parts of the country to enjoy their student licenses. In this context, disorders and excesses are often caused in the streets.

Last year, the authorities of this South Florida city also declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the tourist area after the disorders that occur and that left at least five people injured by firearms.

The disorders and excesses that occurred in 2021, during which one person died, more than a thousand were arrested and up to a hundred years of firearms were confiscated, also forced the imposition of a curfew