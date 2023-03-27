Short and to the point: everything you need to know about how Cryptocurrencies work

To some fan of digital currencies it will seem impossible that, at this point in the game, there are people who still do not know what cryptocurrencies are or how they work. And vice versa: perhaps those people who are completely unaware of the crypto ecosystem think that it is impossible for so many people to invest in it.

What are cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that use cryptography to ensure the security of transactions. They are currencies that do not exist physically and, therefore, must be stored in a digital wallet or wallet.

The first cryptocurrency to be created was bitcoin (BTC), it is believed to have been Satoshi Nakamoto. Currently, it and ethereum are the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

The value of cryptocurrencies constantly changing (the reason for these continuous variations will be seen later), in fact, one of its main characteristics is its extreme volatility. For this reason, they are currently used much more as a very high-risk form of investment than as a means of payment, says Business Insider.

As a button shows: according to CoinMarketCap, on November 9, 2021, bitcoin reached its highest price in history, 58,283.8 euros. At the time of writing this article it is at 20,849.47. Therefore, the price of BTC has fallen by 64.23%.

Features common to all cryptocurrencies

Although each one has its particularities (and with the development of the so-called metaverse cryptocurrencies the differences are accentuated), there are a series of characteristics that are common to all and serve to understand very well how cryptocurrencies work.

Before buying bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, make sure you do it on a regulated exchange

–They operate on the blockchain, also known as a chain of blocks, which is the technology that allows transactions to be carried out between 2 or more people without intermediaries. It is like a great accounting book that keeps all the operations carried out by the members of the network.

-They are cryptographic, that is, they use encryption techniques for transactions.

-Cannot be counterfeited or duplicated.

-It is not possible to cancel the operation.

-They are bought with fiat money and sold for fiat money. Hence, they have become a form of investment.

–They are not controlled by any institution, administration, or bank. Ergo, they are not regulated and, therefore, they are not covered by any of the customer protection mechanisms, such as, in Spain, the Fogain (Investment Guarantee Fund).

Why does the price of cryptocurrencies vary?

A key aspect of understanding how cryptocurrencies work is understanding why their price is so volatile.

On the Santander website they give a correct explanation:

“The value of cryptocurrencies varies depending on supply, demand, and the commitment of users. This value is formed in the absence of effective mechanisms that prevent their manipulation, such as those present in regulated securities markets. In many Sometimes prices are also formed without public information to back them up.

Also at BBVA they review the main reasons that move the price of cryptocurrencies:

-Low adoption: massive adoption, they point out, would help regulate the price, but it seems that this is far from happening. Increased regulation, they argue, could set the stage for more adoption, but if it’s too strict, there’s also a chance it could have the opposite effect.

-Trust: Not being backed by central governments, markets do not trust cryptocurrencies as much as fiat currencies.

-Supply and demand: if the cryptocurrency generates a large volume of units with little demand, they explain, its value will be low and vice versa. This is affected by scarcity, bitcoin, for example, has established a limit of 21 million units.

-Utility level: by this they refer to the ability of a cryptocurrency, or its blockchain platform, to solve a real problem. The more profits, the more demand.

-Sentiment: this is especially important at a time like the present, in which the bankruptcy of some large companies in the sector, such as FTX, has generated enormous mistrust in the industry. In BBVA they indicate that if the news about a cryptocurrency or its reception by users are positive, the demand and the price will increase.

-The whales: in the bitcoin environment, the ‘whales’ are wallets that have a large number of cryptocurrencies, usually more than 1,000. They are so big that one movement of theirs is capable of revolutionizing the market.

How to buy cryptocurrencies?

The last step in the process of understanding how cryptocurrencies work is knowing how to buy them. And it is tremendously simple, you just have to resort to one of the many exchanges (exchanges) online that are active in the market and make the purchase.

Subsequently, these cryptocurrencies must be stored in cold or hot storage. The usual thing is that the cryptographic platform itself guides and advises throughout the process.

Of course, before buying bitcoin, Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies, you have to make sure you do it in a regulated exchange. At the bottom of the web, the business data should appear, such as the place where it is located or the licenses to operate that it has.

Also, directly, there is the option to search on the website of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), if the company with which you are going to work is authorized.

Or the other way around: there is the option to check if said cryptocurrency exchange appears on the so-called ‘grey list’ of the CNMV.