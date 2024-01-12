short-sighted and lame

I, who am lazy and fainthearted, who flee from the sun and the sand, who see the sea as a crouching enemy that pretends to be your friend and can steal your life at the first carelessness, perhaps I would have preferred to stay at home, because I have for myself, after so many years and so many trips, that, if you really want to rest, you better stay at home. But I don’t command, I don’t decide anything, I am my women’s subject, or their docile pet, and they take me wherever they want.

I came to remember that traveling is tiring and stressful as soon as we arrived at the Cancun airport, at night, on the first day of the year. In front of us, a line of one hundred and twenty people snaked, all tourists, because the Mexicans hurriedly passed through another less congested line. I thought: one hundred and twenty people, at one minute on average for each person in front of the immigration officer, we will be in this queue for a couple of hours. At that moment, I felt like a prisoner, a hostage, a prisoner. I had lost my freedom. I couldn’t go back, retrace my steps, return home. Nor could he resolutely walk forward and escape from that nightmare. I had paid to foolishly go to hell. I tried to get through the line of pilots and stewards, but no luck. I invented illnesses and asked for a wheelchair, and of course I failed. I thought: I have to buy an airline pilot’s cap and jacket, put them on as soon as I get off the aircraft and pretend I’m a captain. I thought: I should have asked for a wheelchair. It was late. We were in pure hell. We left there an hour and a half later, perhaps regretting having traveled to that destination.

Curiously, we fools, who are the vast majority, associate pleasure or rest or vacations with the senseless act of flying on a commercial airplane, packed together like sardines in a can, without remembering that, most likely, we will end up trapped in a line of a hundred twenty people who, sulking, curse having gotten there, at that airport, some unaware tourists who suddenly feel like prisoners, hostages, prisoners and are willing to make any trap or take any shortcut to escape from that hell.

It is also curious that we fools, who are the ones who travel the most and spend the most traveling, associate pleasure or rest or vacations with being on a beach, without remembering that when you arrive at the dream beach there are a number of setbacks that you do not control and they could turn the day into a nightmare: the sun burns your skin and you have no way to hide in the shade, there are not enough sun loungers and you end up lying on the sand, some children scream a few steps away from you, suddenly it starts to rain and you have nowhere to shelter from the rain, your personal items get wet, your cell phone gets damaged, you lose your reading glasses and, when you finally venture to enter the sea, which is contaminated with sargassum, you step on a stone hidden in the sand and Damn, you cut the sole of your foot. It could have been worse: it could have been a stingray.

Then you feel like an idiot and you think: I’m spending a fortune to make myself uncomfortable, to suffer, to lose spaces of freedom, to turn my back on the simple pleasures of life, that is, staying at home, in the shade, buried deep in a sofa. or lying in bed, reading or watching a movie. Why do we escape so quickly from those safe sedentary pleasures to search for such uncertain and evasive pleasures, such as those that family trips to a beach theoretically offer us? Because we don’t know how to sit still, because we are apes, because we want to show that we are successful, traveling and staying in good hotels. Yes we will be fools the fools.

After two days with a headwind, without being able to read and also limping, ruminating on my bad fortune, the sun finally came out and we settled into a cabin on the beach, on soft mattresses, our heads resting on pillows in the shade, fully in the shade, because the cabin was covered, and in the adult section of the beach, where there were no children or babies, congratulations, and an attentive Mexican waiter brought us the meals that we asked for and also those that he offered us for free, for example churros and donuts. Only then did I think: I’m finally comfortable, the trip is finally starting to make sense.

However, since I had lost my reading glasses, I could not read the books I had brought or the news on my electronic tablet. Unable to enjoy the beach, unable to forgive myself for carelessly losing my reading glasses, I became obsessed with finding them, and so I spent hours searching for them on the beach, stirring up the thick, cold sand, still wet from the rain, and looking under them. the loungers and the cabins and among the undergrowth. I never found them, and the hotel clerks never found them either, so I had no choice but to be on the beach, confined in the cabin, with socks on and two cashmere sweaters, as a cold wind was blowing, thinking about the novel I want to write. Myopic and lame, decimated by misfortunes, I went into the sea and spoke to my dead, honoring the Mexican tradition of speaking with your dead, which is a way of preserving them alive in the afterlife. My wife ordered white wine, our daughter ordered non-alcoholic virgin pina coladas, I ordered fruits and lemonades, and that’s how we spent the hours on that Mexican beach, them looking at their phones and taking photos or taking photos, me looking at the sea and asking questions. What the hell will the waves of this new year bring me, because in the last two years I have had many deaths, too many, and death appears to me, it gasps in the back of my neck, it reminds me that soon I will be ashes scattered in the sea, not in this Mexican sea, but in the one that laps the blessed island where I have lived for decades.

Tomorrow we will return home and I will be relieved to return to certain, safe, sedentary comforts, without the permanent nuisance of the sand, without the dictatorship of the sun setting my skin on fire, without the children screaming, without spending fortunes to make me so uncomfortable. Once again I will be in the shadows, silent, in a corner, like cats, and I will put on my reading glasses and read again. And then, reading, I will remember that those are the best trips, the richest and most pleasant: the ones we make reading a good novel or watching a good movie.