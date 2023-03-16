Short tests: ATX power supply for desktop PCs, Thunderbolt SSD and smart fan heater

We tested the Silverstone HELA 850R, the SanDisk Pro-G40 and the Sichler LV-860.

Our short tests revolve around two components for the PC and a smart helper when the computer doesn’t produce enough waste heat – so that you don’t sit at your desk with cold feet while working or playing. Lots of performance for graphics cards via a single connector and a switch-controlled fan: That Silverstone HELA 850R Platinum could be a candidate if you are looking for an ATX 3.0 power supply with less than 1000 watts of power.

If, on the other hand, you need a new Thunderbolt SSD, this is the one for you SanDisk Pro-G40 at. It also transfers data via USB ports, but turns out to be picky in the test.

Especially in the transitional period, one is often faced with the question: large-scale heating on or cold feet? The smart fan heater Sichler LV-860 can ensure the right amount of heat in the transitional periods – if desired by voice command or fully automatically thanks to smart home automation.

