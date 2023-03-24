Shortly before the start of streaming: Avatar flattens Marvel’s Avengers

Avatar – The Way of Water is unlikely to be in cinemas for much longer. The start in home cinema is imminent. Nevertheless, the visual masterpiece of the legendary filmmaker James Cameron (Aliens – The Return, Terminator 2, Titanic) did not refrain from putting a big blockbuster from Marvel in its place. After that, though finally over be.

Avatar – The Way of Water leaves Marvel, Jurassic World and Star Wars behind

It’s been over three months now Avatar-The Way of Water began its incredibly important triumph in cinemas around the world. important for them cinema industry, who, after months and years of restrictions due to the corona pandemic, urgently needed a hit that would lure the masses into the cinemas even after the first week of the game. And important for the audience to finally be served a unique screen experience again, in this form on the home screen not possible.

The successor of highest grossing film of all time delivered and climbed relentlessly rung by rung in the hit lists of the most successful films of all time. Gradually, classics from the film franchises Jurassic World, Star Wars or the MCU had to step aside and avatar 2 let it pass. However, it only reached the top in Germany.

Avatar 2 leaves Avengers big screen adventures behind

In Germany cracked Avatar-The Way of Water this week the magic mark of 10 million visitors. No other film had done that for 13 years. Excluding inflation, is Avatar-The Way of Water the highest-grossing cinema film of all time in this country. Internationally, the blockbuster made it to number 3 behind Part 1 and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

However, if you take a look at the home market of Avatar – The Way of Water, a different picture emerges. In the US and Canada, Star Wars: Episode 7 reigns supreme and is unassailable at the top of the list most successful films any times. Avatar 2 still made it to number 7 – and by a hair’s breadth.

Just this week, the film edged up by a ridiculous margin of just once $57,118 Sales of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War past. With this success, however, the unbelievable triumph should finally come to a standstill. Avatar – The Way of Water is available to stream Tuesday 28th March 2023 as a digital purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime or Apple TV Plus. It is not yet known when Avatar 2 will appear on Disney Plus.

Source: boxofficemojo