Shots and tension at the Los Hornos Megatoma: a young man was shot and is hospitalized

Violence continues to be the protagonist in the city and in the region. On this occasion, the police investigate a fierce shooting in the area of ​​the Los Hornos megatome which he left as a balance a 28-year-old man wounded by a gunshot and admitted to the San Martín Hospital. The authorities speak of a reckoning; although they still do not rule out any hypotheses.

Official sources confirmed that the episode It happened during the last hours of this Sunday when the victim arrived 83 between 146 and 147where he confronted two men who they shot him in the leg, at the level of the tibia and caused panic in the neighborhood.

Upon hearing the shots, neighbors called 911. members of the Third police station called a SAME ambulancewho transferred him to the San Martín Hospital, where he was operated on in the guard area and remained under observation.

READ MORE – How much are the lands for the Los Hornos mega-tap sold for?

Later, the troops arrived at the hospital to take a statement with the young man shot, who avoided giving details regarding the confrontation; although They were able to know that he faced two people and that another was injured.

At the moment The reasons that led the 28-year-old to attend the place on his own are being investigated and end in the middle of that confrontation, since as far as it was possible to know there was no robbery attempt.

In this sense, the officers of the Third Police Station issued the complaint that the prosecutor’s office on duty in La Plata intervened in order to initiate the investigations.