Should FGR pay 3 mdp to ex Prosecutor

Mexico City.- After six years, a Federal Court yesterday sentenced the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to pay more than three million pesos to the former head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO), José Cuitláhuac Salinas, for the damage patrimonial and moral that caused him and his children.

In 2017, when he filed his lawsuit against the FGR’s omission to provide him with armored vehicles in conditions of use to protect his safety and that of his four children, Salinas claimed compensation of 33.8 million pesos.

However, the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA) concluded that they should pay him only one eleventh of what he demanded to repair the damage.

The TFJA set the amount that the agency must compensate Salinas, as part of the State’s patrimonial responsibility claim promoted by the former deputy attorney.

“The irregular activity of the State violated the rights of the plaintiff, to personal integrity, since the plaintiffs did not enjoy mental and social well-being, which evidently reduces their quality of life,” resolved the Ninth Metropolitan Regional Chamber of the TFJA.

“Therefore, in the same way, these fundamental rights were seriously injured by the defendant authority, thus causing strong damage to psychological integrity, by living with the permanent expectation or uncertainty of being attacked and not having armored units in optimal conditions of operation and safety, or with previously authorized police elements”.

According to the ruling, the patrimonial damage that the FGR must pay is two million 120 thousand pesos, plus 732 thousand 907.23 pesos of taxes, for legal assistance expenses, as well as 18 thousand two pesos of photocopies, disbursed by the former official during over a decade of litigation.

Additionally, the Court ruled that the Prosecutor’s Office must also pay 242 thousand 976.9 pesos for non-material damage. In total, the disbursement in favor of Salinas will be three million 113 thousand 886.13 pesos.

The Chamber of the TFJA, made up of Judges María Eugenia Rodríguez Pavón, María del Carmen Tozcano Sánchez and Avelino Toscano Toscano, calculated the amount based on the checks and payment notes made by the former head of the SEIDO, from the Start your claim.

The Fifteenth Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of Mexico City had already ruled that there was a patrimonial responsibility of the State that they should compensate the former official.

On January 5, this Court agreed that the ruling had already been caused and notified the resolution to the TFJA so that it could calculate the amount to be paid.