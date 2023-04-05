Show ID@Xbox: summary of the 11 Xbox announcements and Xbox Game Pass games!

Getting ready to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the program (email protected), Microsoft has offered a unique showcase. For about an hour, we were treated to the presentation of many games, interviews and a few surprises.

You will find below the recap of the (email protected) Showcase with all the trailers broadcast during the event. Remember that some of the games presented will be released directly in the Xbox Game Pass.

Cassette Beasts

Collect fabulous monsters to take their form in this turn-based open-world RPG. Combine two monster forms using the Cassette Beasts fusion system to create unique creatures!

Release date : April 26, 2023 on PC and Spring 2023 on consoles.

April 26, 2023 on PC and Spring 2023 on consoles. Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch et PC.

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch et PC. Directly in Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Omega Strikers

Join the footballing fray with the official release of Omega Strikers on April 27, 2023! Overcome your opponents in the arena and score goals in this fast-paced 3v3 free game.

Release date : April 27, 2023 on Xbox and already available on PC.

April 27, 2023 on Xbox and already available on PC. Platforms: Xbox et PC.

The Karters Turbo Charged 2

Get ready for the ultimate kart racing experience! Race to victory with the ultimate mix of Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing, plus all-new features for a thrilling online and local racing experience.

Release date : 2023.

2023. Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch et PC.

Coffee Talk Episode 2 : Hibiscus & Butterfly

It’s time to take your coffee machine out of the cupboard and prepare your warmest smile: your customers are back for the second episode of the barista and open-hearted conversation simulator Coffee Talk 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly.

Release date : 20 avril 2023

20 avril 2023 Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S et PC.

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S et PC. Directly in Xbox Game Pass

Homestead Arcana

Become a farming witch, pioneering wild lands mysteriously corrupted by Miasma. Discover the secret behind its strange appearance, grow plants to improve your spells and use the magic of nature to heal this territory.

Release date : 21 avril 2023

21 avril 2023 Platforms: Xbox et PC.

Xbox et PC. Directly in Xbox Game Pass

Closer the Distance

Closer the Distance is a moving slice-of-life simulator that chronicles the bonds that bind family members and friends together when tragedy strikes. After a fatal car accident, players take on the role of Angela, a young girl from the village of Yesterby, who can only watch over her loved ones as they try to come to terms with their loss. Through her ethereal power, which she uses to influence people she once knew, Angela makes choices that will determine Yesterby’s fate.

Platforms: Xbox et PC.

The Explorator

The explorator is a semi-open fantasy FPS, as an explorer, you muster up your courage to set foot on the most dangerous island in the known world, Ospolis. Legends say that it would be under this island that would be the legendary city of Atlantis, it was suddenly invaded by goblins and monsters out of the bowels of the underground perforated by incautious explorers who were confident of finding the famous city. You will have to cross the region zone by zone to find contact with these explorers surrounded by demons and help them solve the mystery of the attack.

Release date : unknown.

unknown. Platforms: PC et Xbox.

Lil’ Guardsman

In this adventure and deduction game, you play as Lil, an unlikely 12-year-old heroine, who replaces her father on guard duty and must decide the fate of more than 100 unique characters. You’ll interrogate humans, elves, goblins, cyclops, and other fantastical creatures and determine who may or may not enter with your power of deduction and tools. Sending visitors to jail, accidentally burning them to ashes or letting them go on their way, that’s your job. But beware: by choosing who can enter the castle, you determine the fate of the kingdom.

Release date : 2023.

2023. Platforms: consoles and PCs.

Cabaret

Cursed to have become a monster, Jebat travels to a kingdom called “Alam Bunian”. Taken in by the Kabaret’s charismatic owner, known only as The Caretaker, Jebat is tasked with performing tea ceremonies for the locals to gather information on how to break his curse. Kabaret is a folk and dark fantasy adventure game. The story unfolds through the eyes of Jebat, a cursed boy who is uprooted from his small town to find himself in a mystical, violent and unforgiving realm. Lost and lonely in a place of unfathomable cruelty, Jebat battles monsters both supernatural and human in the Kabaret.

Available now

Platforms: consoles and PCs.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Take on Benedict Fox’s latest investigation and enter a devious world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals and ruthless murder. In this Lovecraftian Metroidvania, explore the memories of deceased victims in search of clues and battle demons.

Release date : 27 avril 2023.

27 avril 2023. Platforms: Xbox Series X|S et PC.

Xbox Series X|S et PC. Directly in Xbox Game Pass

Vampire Survivors : Tides of the Foscari

Tides of the Foscari, the second DLC for Vampire Survivors, introduces you to a huge level as well as additional characters, monsters, and weapons. The dark canopies of the woods may hold secrets, but again, we can neither confirm nor deny the presence of vampires…