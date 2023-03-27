Show your flow motomami and how much you like rap to win tickets to the Ceremony 2023

We don’t stop for festivals and it’s time to fall for one of the coolest in Mexico City. Rosalía and Travis Scott will be the headliners of the 2023 Ceremony the next 1 and 2 of April in the Bicentennial Park, so the excitement is at its best since the previous days.

Do you already have your tickets? Not yet? Well, calm down everyone, Uncle Sopitas.com brings you his trust bulletin, and precisely the dynamics that we bring you is for you to show us How big of a fan are you of the aforementioned artists? Now, laugh it off like the greats.

Illustrative image. Photo: Official Facebook of the Ceremony.

This is the dynamic for tickets to the 2023 Ceremony

The party is going to be good, we have no doubt. For this year, the festival brings a very cool line-up with an unmissable combination of styles and varied exponents: Fred Again.., Moderat, Tokischa, MIA, Jamie xx, The Blaze, Julieta Venegas, Trueno, L’Impératrice… pure raffle artist.

And the great plus of this edition, of course, is brought Rosalía who returns to Mexico as an international figure in every sense of the word, in addition to Travis Scott, who comes to our country for the first time to show us why he is one of the most popular rappers in recent years. Yes, the Ceremony 2023 paints to be a party.

Line-up of the Ceremony 2023. Photo: Ceremony.

And if you don’t have tickets yet, then pay attention to the dynamic that we bring you now. There will be two activities on different days, one with a Rosalía theme and the other with a rap theme so that they can prepare. We explain them:

Motomami bill

It’s simple, fans of Rosalía. All they have to do is put together an outfit inspired by the Spanish singer to parade it. We will select 10 finalists and from the latter, the public will help us choose the winners.

The dynamics will take place in the Estela de Luz, located on Lieja avenue in the 1st section of Bosque de Chapultepec, next Wednesday March 29th at 5:00 PM. Fight with your outfits to win your tickets to the 2023 Ceremony!

Rosalia. Photo: Getty

Rape ticket

Do you like to rap like Travis Scott? Do you have enough flow to win in our 2023 Ceremony ticket? Well, then get into our rap battle… Don’t worry, you don’t need to be mega-expert rhymers either, because this isn’t a ‘cockfight’ or anything like that.

They will have 1 minute to show us their style and how much they love rap; just do your best when it comes to throwing the verses into the microphone. The appointment is in Monument to the Revolution in CDMX this Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM.

Important

– This dynamic is only for adults.

– You must show up on time as indicated in each dynamic.

– The Sopitas.com team will remind you of the dynamics again and will answer any questions that arise on the day of the bulletin.

– We reserve the right to exclude participants for suspicious and/or malicious practices.

It may interest you