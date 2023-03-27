Side Chik Mania: Krystal is using TikTok to find the ultimate side chick during the March Madness – Revista Merca2.0

According to a press statementthe Atlanta-based quick service restaurant chain Krystal will start its “Side Chik Mania” promotion on TikTok on March 28.

In the promotion, four of the chain’s small-size chicken sandwiches compete against one another in a bracket similar to March Madness. By using a TikTok filter to tilt their head, viewers can vote for the Side Chik version they like best.

Victor Cruz, a former NFL player, will appear in a 30-second commercial as part of Krystal’s campaign to increase awareness. Customers have until April 3 to vote, and the company will send prizes with a Krystal theme to the victors through direct message.

Side Chick Mania campaign highlights the ability to use mobile platforms to interact with customers

TikTok is becoming increasingly popular with marketers outside of major national companies, as evidenced by Krystal, a QSR chain with 360 locations throughout the South. The Side Chick Mania project illustrates how mobile platforms can be utilized to deepen customer interaction by using a type of filter on the platform that allows users to tilt their heads to choose between two options.

Before picking a Side Chik of their choice, customers will specify four of the chain’s chicken sandwich sliders: the Spicy Chik, Donut-Glazed Sweet Chik Biscuit, Donut-Glazed Spicy Chik Biscuit, and the Classic Chik. The promotion, which runs from March 28 to April 3, capitalizes on the popularity of brackets during the NCAA March Madness tournament.

“We don’t always “play by the rules,” and we always try to capitalize on cultural occasions. The ultimate goal of Krystal is to get people talking, according to Ajona “Jax” Camile, director of creative marketing for the company.

Krystal uses a laid-back and playful tone perfect for TikTok

Krystal’s product under promotion combines a name with the slang term for a mistress. With the same laid-back and playful tone utilized by the brand, March Madness continues to give prospects for marketers seeking formal or informal tie-up opportunities.

Boston beer company Twisted Tea developed “Twisted Tea VasectomUndies,” boxers with compartments that contained two cans of the beverage. Coors Light, on the other hand, debuted a limited-edition beer-flavored ice pop known as the “Coors-icle.” Nissan returned as the competition’s official sponsor, updating its “Road 2” marketing campaign in conjunction with TikTok Nowthe app’s BeReal copy feature.

About Krystal

Krystal Restaurants LLC is the very first quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Its main office is located in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1932, Krystal hamburgers have been served on the recognizable square bun, hot from the grill and fresh. Although the business firmly keeps to the standards, it has always been innovative.