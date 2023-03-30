sign agreement

FINSA, company Mexican leader in industrial real estate developments, and its partner, an affiliate of Walton Street Capital, a private equity fund with a presence in Mexico, announced the signing of a binding agreement to complete the second largest industrial real estate transaction in the history of Mexico, for an amount of 662 million dollars and known in the market as “Zeus Portfolio” made up of 46 properties.

The portfolio in question was developed and acquired with capital from the CKD listed in 2015 on the Mexican Stock Exchange for an amount of 5,000 million pesos for a term of up to 10 years.

Federico Martin del Campo, CEO of Walton Street Capital Mexico, mentioned that “this sale is an example of the strength we see in the Mexican manufacturing sector, which has been taking place for some years and has increased due to the issue of nearshoring.

Bimbo groupthe world’s largest bakery, is facing legal problems with a group of workers in the United States who accuse non-payment of overtime, in a matter that has already escalated to the Department of Labor of that country.

Subsidiaries Bimbo Bakeries USA and Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution were indicted in Vermont district court in October by a group of workers demanding payment of back wages, alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors and not as employees.

The classification was criticized by Seema Nanda, United States Labor Attorney, who considered that it is a strategy used by companies to avoid compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

mainland ark presented its sustainable business model at its annual shareholders’ meeting, highlighting that it continues to promote a favorable environment for growth and value creation, without leaving behind aspects such as environmental protection and comprehensive community development.

On March 21, Arca Continental announced two of its fundamental goals in this area: Return to nature the equivalent of 100% of the water used in the production of its beverages and give access to clean water to one million Mexicans by 2030.

In addition, as members of the Monterrey Metropolitan Environmental Fund, the bottler has contributed to the reforestation of 2,000 hectares of forests in the state of Nuevo León.